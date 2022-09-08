DJ Edit SA creates Bible-inspired music project to spice up spring

Pretoria – Since the promo for the new project by DJ Edit SA started doing the rounds during the middle of August, one question has remained unanswered – who is Kgantse? The question has its roots in the first single off the project, “Grace” (Song for Kgantse). To deepen the mystery, the Pretoria music producer, DJ and recording artist is not revealing much.

He prefers to rather let his music do the talking when the Grace.Mercy.Peace, a three-track project, drops on digital music platforms on September 16. All he is prepared to say is that the title of the project is inspired by the Scripture, 2 John 1:3 (Grace be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father ...) DJ Edit SA is set to drop a three-track project titled Grace.Mercy.Peace on digital music platforms on September 16. Picture: Supplied “Grace is courteous goodwill. It’s neither asked for nor deserved, but freely given.

“Mercy is the compassion and kindness shown to someone whom it is in your power to punish or harm. When we have received Grace and Mercy, then Peace will prevail.” This is according to DJ Edit SA in his own words. Explaining what made him go with this title, DJ Edit SA – real name Kennedy Mudzuli – said “Grace” was the theme at his church for the month of August. “At the time the theme was introduced, the project had no title. Its working title was ‘Spring 2022 EP'. But when our church leader, Bishop Mosa Sono at Grace Bible Church introduced the ‘Grace’ theme, the title simply rolled into my mind,” he said.

"Not only did this become the title of the project, but the three tracks are titled Grace, Mercy and the last one, Peace. The pandemic, conflicts between nations, crime, political instability and economic challenges have changed the face of the world as we knew it. “These disasters called for all to retreat to their secret places, bow down and pray. This is better summed up in Jeremiah 3:33: Call unto me and I will answer. “When we turn to Him and ask accordingly, He will grant us Grace, Mercy and Peace, among other things. The world can do with some Grace, Mercy and Peace right now ... Grace, Mercy and Peace from SA to the World.”

Apart from serving at Grace Bible Church and making music as DJ Edit SA, Mudzuli is a seasoned journalist and assistant editor at Pretoria News, the daily newspaper published by Independent Media. But far from the newsroom and the related hustle and bustle of news and current affairs, Mudzuli has been carving a niche for himself in the Afro House and Afro Tech music scene. DJ Edit SA is set to drop a three-track project titled Grace.Mercy.Peace on digital music platforms on September 16. Photo: Supplied He has to date released The Shift EP, Kennedy Mudzuli EP, Afro Storm EP and the single Riye Riye, which was rated among the best dance tracks to hit the market after it dropped in May this year. He is also a veteran of more than 200 mixtapes as part of The Shift series.

The single Riye Riye remains DJ Edit SA’s most streamed song to date, followed Ko Davin, a collaboration for Leon Lee and Percy Sleash SA, Morning Glory, featuring Candice T, and Zorbel with which he featured “Kgoshikgadi” Dezry Kay. In the process, he has formed strong bonds with some of the best in the trade, including DJ Skhu, Kay-9ine, Leon Lee, Dezry Kay, Percy Sleash SA, Loverss Exclusive, Candice T and many more. He collaborated with Da Kilms and Limm Beatz on “Unity is Power”. The powerful Afro Tech single, taken off Da Kilms Pure Sothofied II EP, drops on September 23.