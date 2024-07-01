DJ Zinhle hosting ‘Zee Nation Fest' to celebrate 20 years in the music industry

Multi-award winning DJ Zinhle is set host a concert on National Women’s Day in August to celebrate 20 years in the music industry.

DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to announce her upcoming concert.

In a video, the seasoned DJ reflected on her journey over the last 20 years in the music industry, expressing her gratitude for her fans and the joy of hearing her songs sung by audiences over the years.

According to her, the art of DJing provided a unique platform that took her beyond the borders of South Africa, giving her the chance to explore the world.

Reflecting on her 20-year career, DJ Zinhle expressed huge pride in her personal and professional growth, including achieving the title of Africa's number one DJ four times.

Alongside her impressive DJing skills, she has also ventured into various entrepreneurial endeavours, sharing that some were successful, while others were not as fruitful.