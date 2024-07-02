Fans celebrate Tyla and Makhadzi historic BET wins

South Africans woke up to musical glory as the BET Awards revealed that not one, but two of the country's brightest stars had won the BET Awards in different categories. The multi-talented Makhadzi was named the Best New International Act, adding yet another title to her already impressive list of achievements. Meanwhile, Tyla, the young artist who has taken the music scene by storm with her unique sound, emerged as the Best International Act and the Best New Act.

The 22-year-old sensation known for her viral hit "Water," also lit up the stage with an exciting, safari-inspired performance of "Jump" featuring a dynamic collaboration with American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng. Tyla and Makhadzi received a lot of praise from South Africans, including politicians and industry colleagues. The new South African Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie congratulated the two artists on their accomplishments on X.

"Things are happening already, congratulations to both ladies. We want to assure South Africans that we will not be a Ministry that will be content with congratulating artists and creatives only but will go out and unearth more Tyla’s & Makhadzi’s. Help us find more future superstars." X user @NIYMUSE said: “Tyla just had one of those performances and award show nights that we’re going to look back on as a classic! A defining debut moment in her career, thank god I witnessed it in real time.” @arianacrystals on X also said: “i've watched this performance 4 times since it came out and maybe it's time for my stan card to come out... her live vocals are craaaazy.”

On X @SirBrayneZA said: “@MakhadziSA Congratulations Makhadzi, you really deserve it. All the hardwork and consistency is paying off.” @edhart_23 on X said: “Makhadzi’s humility will take her far. Seeing her do her Venda gestures of gratitude and respect truly moves me, as always. Go Khadzinator, go!” @CTCSouthAfrica said: “Breaking boundaries and making history! Congrats @Tyla for winning Best New Artist at the 2024 BET Awards.”