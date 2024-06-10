Fans rally in support for Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt after horrific accident claims the life of his daughter

By Simon Majadibodu Fans and supporters of the well-known rapper Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, have expressed their prayers and condolences after a tragic accident resulted in the loss of his foot and the death of his daughter while they were travelling to an event.

According to reports, the crash occurred on Saturday on the R36 road near the Smelters Mine in Limpopo. The "Ambulance" hitmaker was en route to perform at an African National Congress Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert scheduled for Sunday in Lebowakgomo when the accident happened. Shebeshxt, who is mostly adored by the youth and occasionally referred to as President Ya Ma 2K, was travelling in his new Volkswagen Polo, accompanied by his daughter, who tragically lost her life in the accident, along with two other passengers.

After the crash, unsettling videos depicting the musician badly injured and receiving medical attention from paramedics while lying on the ground have been circulating on social media. In the video, Shebeshxt can be seen in a state of helplessness, audibly moaning in pain, with his right leg bandaged, as he lies on the ground near his badly damaged car. The rapper is believed to have been quickly taken to a hospital.

Following the circulation of the videos, the rapper took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the loss of his foot and the tragic passing of his young daughter. “My heart is so, so broken. I'm trying to adjust to the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Losing my foot was enough, but to lose my daughter, Hle Modimo, I love you dearly. Onthatile,” he wrote. My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Loosing my f##t was enough, not too loose my daughter hle modimo😭😭😭 I love you dearly Onthatile💯 #NthatiShxt#Shebeshxt

— Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 9, 2024 In another tweet, Shebeshxt expressed that his life won't be the same without his daughter's presence. “My life will never be the same without your presence .” My life will never be the same without your presence ❤️😭😭#Nthatishxt#Shebeshxt pic.twitter.com/vlhkiB44ql

— Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 10, 2024 In January earlier this year, he was involved in a harrowing accident near Gosemane Open Market in Polokwane, with his Golf GTI. Fortunately, he emerged from the incident unharmed. Since then, fans have taken to social media to express their prayers and condolences for the rapper and his family.