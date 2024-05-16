Fans react to Burna Boy jumping on Tshwala Bam remix

By Cebolethu Shinga Fans of the original Tshwala Bam by TitoM and Yuppe have expressed mixed feelings to the recent release of a new version of the song featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR popularly known as Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. This is not Burna Boy's first time collaborating on a South African hit song. He previously jumped on a remix of Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's hit song "Jerusalema." The Tshwala Bam remix comes after the song's success, with the song having gone viral with a dance challenge that has gained over 11.5 billion views on TikTok.

This dance challenge also drew in international celebrities like Jason Derulo and Chris Brown. While the original track has been well received, some fans took to X formerly known as Twitter to express their feelings about the remix. X user Habibi said he was disappointed by the Tshwala Bam remix.

“Tshwala Bam remix was disappointing” he posted. Tshwala Bam remix was disappointing — Habibi (@T_RAW__) May 15, 2024 Renowned presenter Lawrence Maleka also weighed in on the debate on X and said he was disappointed about the remix. “Really enjoyed the Master KG remix with Burna Boy but I feel he could have let Tshwala Bami be,” Maleka lamented on X.

Really enjoyed the Master KG remix with Burna but I feel he could have let Tshwala Bami be. — Lawrence (@Lawrence_Maleka) May 15, 2024 Dj Malone also claimed that the Nigerian superstar has ruined the song. “Tshwala Bam would have just been left alone without the remix. In my opinion, @Burna Boy did not do justice to the remix.” Tshwala Bam would have just been left alone without the remix. In my opinion @burnaboy did not do justice to the remix. — DJ MALONE (@1DjMalone) May 15, 2024 Another X @itlookslikebae said that the remix was unnecessary.