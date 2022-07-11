Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Focalistic fires back at Cassper Nyovest: ‘Inspiration doesn't come with an invoice’

Focalistic. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice recently released his new single Ooh Aah, featuring Cassper Nyovest and the late Riky Rick.

The song has been drawing attention online since its release - not because of its catchy rhymes but because of a line from Cassper Nyovest that many considered to be a shot at amapiano star Focalistic.

In the song, Nyovest raps, "The game ain't sh** without Don Nyoviolis, inspired every one of you niggas including Foca, I'm too far."

Focalistic took to his Instagram Live shortly after to admit that he was inspired by Cassper before adding that "inspiration doesn't come with an invoice".

He went on to say that he was also inspired by Michael Jackson but that did not come with a cheque and he's living his best life right now in Paris.

Commenting on an Instagram post where Freshmen Magazine posed the question of whether his line was indeed a jab at Focalistic, Cassper responded: "Wasn't a jab at him but looks like he took offence. Oh well, ke hip haap doggo."

Nyovest then took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment at the situation. "Shoulda kept quiet instead. Now you made it a thing when it wasn't."

Focalistic has always been open about Cassper being one of his biggest inspirations. He's shared it on Twitter before on several occasions, and one of his early career highlights came when he featured the Tito Mboweni hitmaker on his single, Never Know.

"I really have a song with my biggest inspiration! 🙆🏾‍♂️😭 I cant sleep!" he Tweeted three years back. "We made a SMASH at that 🔥🔥🔥🔥 GOD BLESS @casspernyovest #NeverKnow is a big a TUNE 🤞🏾🚨 Pitori meets Maftown! Kaofela 🏅"

