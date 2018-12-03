

Celebrating former president Nelson Mandela's centennial of his birth, the Global Citizen Festival 2018: Madiba 100 had stellar local and international acts.

After months of good deeds by local Global Citizens, the lucky ticket winners made their way to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.





Several acts from across the African continent including D'Banj, Tiwa Savage and Wiz Kid delighted concert-goers with their hits.

Mzansi's own stars also didn't come to play. On stage we had, Cassper Nyovest, a surprise appearance by Moonchild Sanelly and Sho Mojozi showing why they deserve to on the same stage as huge international acts. Bringing their flare to their live performances.

On the international front, Usher debuted a song with Black Coffee, Ed Sheeran gave a small taste of what we can expect from him next year and Pharrell tore the house down with his endless list of hits.

#GlobalCitizen A sky full of digital stars for #EdSheeran ho hotle Shem. pic.twitter.com/AZ0xZ8swCr — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) December 2, 2018





However, the main attraction for the night was The Carters, consisting of Beyonce and Jay Z, And they did not disappoint. While the main framework of their set was very much the On The Run II, there were enough new elements that made it stand on its own.





This includes new costumes, new arrangements and some older hits the duo fused into their set. For Global Citizen, The Carters made the also distinctly more African influenced even doing a reworked version of "Halo" with a local kids choir.





The "surprise" duet with Ed Sheeran was also a great touch and the first time they have performed it live together.





The duo ended the night with their staple encore song "Forever Young" and left the audience with their love for each other which is present throughout the set.

Thank you “Beyoncé” South Africa will never be the same again #GlobalaCitizen pic.twitter.com/Q0A2I9FmEe — felicia (@Sibongiseni_ful) December 3, 2018

Beyoncé and her dancers performed in Rainbow Outfits tonight for the LGBT Community in South Africa! #GlobalCitizen. pic.twitter.com/szNrSYYe8x — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) December 2, 2018

See more highlights below.

Thank you for welcoming us to South Africa and being a super Global Citizen, @bonang_m ✌🏾 #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/3hvsKQZ7cw — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 2, 2018

.@edsheeran totally swept us off our feet with this beautiful performance pic.twitter.com/AtYPEGVSPE — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 2, 2018

Crowd goes wild as Oprah now introduces President Cyril Ramaphosa. He begins by thanking Oprah for what she's done for South African girls. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen @IOL @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/yKgsyqCXwe — Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) December 2, 2018