Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg. Picture: Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg. Picture: Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Celebrating former president Nelson Mandela's centennial of his birth, the Global Citizen Festival 2018: Madiba 100 had stellar local and international acts. 

After months of good deeds by local Global Citizens, the lucky ticket winners made their way to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Several acts from across the African continent including D'Banj, Tiwa Savage and Wiz Kid delighted concert-goers with their hits.

Mzansi's own stars also didn't come to play. On stage we had, Cassper Nyovest, a surprise appearance by Moonchild Sanelly and Sho Mojozi showing why they deserve to on the same stage as huge international acts. Bringing their flare to their live performances. 

On the international front, Usher debuted a song with Black Coffee, Ed Sheeran gave a small taste of what we can expect from him next year and Pharrell tore the house down with his endless list of hits. 


However, the main attraction for the night was The Carters, consisting of Beyonce and Jay Z, And they did not disappoint. While the main framework of their set was very much the On The Run II, there were enough new elements that made it stand on its own. 

This includes new costumes, new arrangements and some older hits the duo fused into their set. For Global Citizen, The Carters made the also distinctly more African influenced even doing a reworked version of "Halo" with a local kids choir. 

The "surprise" duet with Ed Sheeran was also a great touch and the first time they have performed it live together.


The duo ended the night with their staple encore song "Forever Young" and left the audience with their love for each other which is present throughout the set.

