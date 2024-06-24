Heartbroken Shebeshxt attends daughter's funeral in a wheelchair after horror crash

It was a sombre mood as Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, who’s popularly known as Shebeshxt, attended the funeral service of his eight-year-old daughter in a wheelchair, on Saturday. The Grade 3 learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane was laid to her final resting place, following her tragic death in a horrific car crash with her parents.

Onthatile Gladys Chuene, the daughter of the rapper, tragically lost her life in the accident, while travelling with her father to perform at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert on June 9, in Lebowakgomo. The accident occurred along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane, when his car crashed with a heavy duty motor vehicle. Shebeshxt, who had recently been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) and was in the process of recovering, attended his daughter's funeral service in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank.

Family spokesperson James Magoro said they picked up the rapper early in the morning of the burial from Netcare Pholoso Hospital, a private facility in Polokwane where he is receiving treatment. "He managed to attend the funeral after we awaited the doctor's approval. We went to collect him from the hospital in the morning, where he was seated in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank for assistance," he told IOL News. Magoro said Shebeshxt was able to see his daughter's remains in a white casket, which was themed with the popular Disney show Frozen.

"He couldn't attend the cemetery because he arrived late from the hospital and wasn't supposed to stay at the funeral service for an extended period due to ongoing supervision," Magoro explained. "The security officers were present to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted event, while the healthcare workers were also on hand to provide immediate assistance if needed," explained Magoro. He said the rapper was transported back to the hospital to continue his recovery and receive medical attention.

"Many people attended the funeral service, including colleagues from Shebeshext's industry who came to support him during this challenging period, and we are grateful for their presence. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the EFF for promptly assisting the rapper in accessing medical care." Other artists that attended the funeral service included singer and songwriter Dr Malinga, musician and dancer Mixon Thele, popularly known as Tsekeleke, gospel singer Rosyline Sathekge. Last week, on Thursday IOL News reported that the rapper was recovering well after spending time in ICU and undergoing a recent operation, and the family said that they remain hopeful for his swift recovery.