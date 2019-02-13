21 Savage. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

21 Savage has been released on a bond after being arrested by immigration officials. The 'No Heart' hitmaker was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia nine days ago after they alleged that the rapper is a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.

However, he has now been released for the time being and has reached out to his fans and supporters on social media via his lawyers.

His lawyers Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro said in a statement: "21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters - he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.

"He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them."

At the time of his detainment, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ...

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."

Bang Showbiz