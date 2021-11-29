3 times artists mentioned fashion icon Virgil Abloh in their music

News of fashion icon Virgil Abloh's death has spread across the globe like wildfire since the announcement was made through his official Instagram account. LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White put out a joint statement soon after expressing their shock and sadness.

Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and founder and chief executive of fashion house Off-White. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years." LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021 Alboh was extremely popular in hip hop circles. In 2009, his endeavour into fashion began with an internship at Fendi, where he worked alongside fellow Chicagoan, Kanye West, as the rapper began his mission to merge high fashion with hip hop. The two maintained a close friendship over the years.

Abloh went on to become the first African-American to be artistic director at a French luxury fashion house. Upon the news of his death, several musicians took to social media to offer their condolences.

Among them was Drake, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Offset, Headie One, Diplo and Skepta. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) Here, we take a look at three times musicians mentioned the fashion icon in their music: Dave ft Burna Boy - “Location”

British star Dave’s 2019 album, “Psychodrama” spawned several big singles and thrust him on to the scene as the UK’s brightest new rapper. The biggest single from the album was undoubtedly “Location” featuring Burna Boy.

The song instantly became the soundtrack for 2019 summer escapades. Burna Boy said Abloh was set to be the creative director of his upcoming album, and gave a nod to Abloh on the song. "Money moves, Off-White shoes, Came straight from Virgil Abloh"

Drake - ’What's Next’ Drake's single, “What's Next” was released earlier this year as part of a three track EP titled “Scary Hours 2”. The EP was meant to appease fans as they continued to wait for his much delayed album, “Certified Lover Boy”.

But “What's Next”, and the EP as a whole, were massively popular upon release, landing Drake the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100. He is the first artist to ever achieve this feat. On “What's Next”, Drake mentions Alboh in the song’s hook.

"I can't just be with you and only you /Yeah, I got one, Virgil got one and that there is the only two." Young Thug ft Gunna - “Surf” Young Thug's 2019 album, “So Much Fun” is arguably his most impressive offering thus far.