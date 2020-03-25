4 moments that remind us of Manu Dibango





Soul Makossa





Released in in 1972 under the record label Fiesta, "Soul Makossa" is one of the most loved song in the streets on New York City.





It was played heavily by Frankie Crocker, who DJ'd at WBLS, then New York's most popular black radio station.

Aye Africa





Aah, who will forget this special Lion of Africa concert back in 2004 when Dibango celebrated his 71st birthday with Courtney Pine and the Maraboutik Big Band in London.

Meeting Hugh Masekela for the first time





Heaven is rejoicing right now because these two legends are now together.





In 2012, Dibango and Hugh Masekela met for the first time at Fiest' A Setè, a music festival held in France over 2 weeks.

Performing with Opera Orchestra National Montpellier Occitanie





In February, Dibango performed at the Corum - Palais des Congrès - Berlioz Opera with Opera Orchester National Montpellier Occitanie and he nailed it.