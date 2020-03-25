4 moments that remind us of Manu Dibango
On Tuesday morning the world woke up to sad news that Cameroonian Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango has died due to the coronavirus.
The 86-year-old musician, real name Emmanuel N'Djoke Dibango died on Tuesday morning at a hospital outside Paris, France, according to AFP.
He was admitted to hospital on March 18 after being linked to Covid-19. Dibango was a well-known songwriter who played saxophone and vibraphone.
He has performed with the legendary Hugh Masekela and to remember him, we take a look at his top five songs.
Soul Makossa
Released in in 1972 under the record label Fiesta, "Soul Makossa" is one of the most loved song in the streets on New York City.
It was played heavily by Frankie Crocker, who DJ'd at WBLS, then New York's most popular black radio station.
Aye Africa
Aah, who will forget this special Lion of Africa concert back in 2004 when Dibango celebrated his 71st birthday with Courtney Pine and the Maraboutik Big Band in London.
Meeting Hugh Masekela for the first time
Heaven is rejoicing right now because these two legends are now together.
In 2012, Dibango and Hugh Masekela met for the first time at Fiest' A Setè, a music festival held in France over 2 weeks.
Performing with Opera Orchestra National Montpellier Occitanie
In February, Dibango performed at the Corum - Palais des Congrès - Berlioz Opera with Opera Orchester National Montpellier Occitanie and he nailed it.
Dibango's funeral service will be held in private, and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible.