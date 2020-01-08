A new David Bowie EP called "David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?" is set to be released for streaming, kicking off with an acoustic version of "The Man Who Sold The World".
The first gem from "David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?" comes in the form of an acoustic version of ""The Man Who Sold The World" - the title track from the late music legend's seminal third studio album of the same name - from his "ChangesNowBowie" session in New York, which has been released on Wednesday, to mark what would have been the "Starman" hitmaker's 73rd birthday.
Six tracks in total will be released for streaming only over six weeks, starting on January 17.