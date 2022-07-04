Adele gifts VIP concert access to fan in exchange for Pride flag

Adele gave a fan VIP access to her concert in exchange for borrowing a Pride flag. The 34-year-old star draped herself in a rainbow flag at her concert at British Summer Time in Hyde Park, London, on Saturday to celebrate Pride, and Dean William, a teacher from Essex, revealed the story behind the special moment.

He wrote in a heart-warming thread on Twitter: “Last night I was invited by @Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened! A thread… "I arrived with my general admission ticket at about 6pm and went straight to the toilet at the furthest point away from the stage. As I left, a woman approached my friend and I and said she saw I was wearing a Pride flag, and they @Adele needed one for her performance… Last night I was invited by @Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened! A thread… pic.twitter.com/NkDjyszpUm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022 “She asked if she could borrow mine so… OF COURSE I SAID YES! Then we were whisked away into the Diamond VIP section and given a LOT of drinks tokens.

“After we got our wristbands and drinks, we watched a bit of the amazing Gabrielle and bumped into the lovely @Charlottegshore. “We were stunned. This was a dream! Before long @adele came on stage and blew our socks off! Of course, singing Hello. “Then, after two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened. @Adele, in front of 65 000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over to the barrier! I of course, have no footage of this as I was losing my mind!

“We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house … they certainly were! “Then, during When We Were Young, @adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried. “To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride @adele sung Love Is A Game, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!!"

And Dean revealed that the superstar even made sure he got his Pride flag back following the performance.

