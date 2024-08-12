Adele gives broadcaster Clement Manyathela a birthday to remember as they share the stage in Munich

In an enchanting blend of excitement, music, and surprise, South African radio and TV host, Clement Manyathela celebrated his birthday in the most unforgettable way. Travelling across continents with his friends, Manyathela found himself on stage with none other than Adele, creating a memory that will be remembered long after the final notes of the concert have faded.

When he and his friends touched down in Germany, they had one goal in mind and that was to experience Adele's highly anticipated concert live. For Manyathela, known for his dynamic presence on both radio and television, this became more than about seeing his favourite artist, he got to live the dream of many, sharing the stage with Adele on his birthday. Known for her down to earth and spontaneous nature, Adele took a moment to address the crowd and acknowledged Manyathela and friends as they screamed their lungs out in excitement. The audience erupted in applause as the duo were pulled out of the crowd and guided onto the stage.

In a moment of pure magic, Adele, with her characteristic warmth and charisma, greeted the friends, making them feel like the stars of the night. ‘’Happy birthday, I can’t believe I picked you guys and you flew 16 hours,’’ says Adele as they leave the stage. The interaction was a highlight of the show, blending Adele’s powerful performance with a personal touch that made the evening even more special. The moment was nothing short of surreal for the friends.

This magical moment did not only highlight the deep and personal bond Adele shares with her audience but also made the journalist’s birthday truly memorable. ‘’I MET @Adele ON MY BIRTHDAY. WTF. GOD IS FREAKEN GOOD,’’ shares Manyathela in disbelief. The trip was more than a mere flight, it was about witnessing their favourite artist live and sharing the stage with her was a sweet cherry on top.