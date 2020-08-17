Adele has 'no idea' when her new album will be released

Adele has revealed that she has "no idea" when her new album is going to be released. The 32-year-old singer is working on a follow-up to 2015's “25” but confesses to fan that she is none the wiser as to when the new record will be released. Adele took to Instagram to share a photo of a book she has been reading, which was captioned: "If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!" A fan commented on the snap: "Adele where's the album?"

The “Hello” hitmaker then replied: "I honestly have no idea."

It was previously reported that the award-winning singer had "been pouring her heart and soul" into the new record and has been working Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.

A source said: "Adele is ­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce.

"She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound."

It was also claimed that Adele had found making new music "like therapy" after the end of marriage to Simon Konecki last year.

An insider revealed: "She's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy.

"You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."