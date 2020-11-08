Adele returns to London to work on new music

Adele is said to be back on British soil as she is "totally focused" on her new album and wants to make sure every track is perfect. A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Adele wants to lay low while she’s here, which is easy with shades and a face mask. “People don’t recognise her like they used to anyway. “She’s not been able to release new music yet and she’s totally focused on that and getting each track just right. “She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here."

It comes after Adele previously admitted she Adele has "no idea" when her new album is going to be released.

When one fan asked the 32-year-old singer - who is working on a follow-up to 2015's “25” - "Adele where's the album?", she simply replied: "I honestly have no idea."

The award-winning singer has "been pouring her heart and soul" into the new record and has been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.

A source said: "Adele is pouring her heart and soul into this record, including how she feels post-divorce

"She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalogue. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound."

It was also claimed that Adele had found making new music "like therapy" after the end of marriage to Simon Konecki last year.

An insider revealed: "She's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy.

“You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before.

“She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."