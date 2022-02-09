Adele takes home three awards at the BRIT Awards 2022

Adele was the biggest winner of the night at the Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard, winning the ceremony's first ever gender neutral award for Best Artist as well as Song of the Year and Album of the Yea The 33-year-old was nominated alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran in the first year that the awards category had been made gender neutral and admitted she "wasn't expecting [it] at all", having already won Song of the Year for “Easy On Me” and going on to win Album of the Year for ”30”.

She said: "I really wasn't expecting this one at all. I want to say a massive congratulations to [Best Newcomer] Little Simz. Dave, Ed [Sheeran] Sam[Fender] I'm so proud to be in your company. I love being an artist. I can't believe its my job. England, the UK, we have so many incredible young artists coming up. "I always love coming home" 🇬🇧



Congratulations to @Adele for winning Song of the Year with Mastercard @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/KdJRRIkdLp — MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) February 8, 2022 The “Easy On Me” hitmaker - who had performed her winning song as a comeback performance earlier in the night - then went on to acknowledge the BRIT Award's decision to neutralise the gender categories, claiming that while she "understands" why the change was made, she still "loves" being a woman. it's the second win of the night for @Adele, as she wins Artist of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/5poy7I9h9p — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

She continued: "I understand why this has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us." the third win of the night for @Adele as '30' takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022 Other big winners of the night include “Bad Habits” hitmaker Ed Sheeran who - after the opening the show with a performance of the pop hit - took home the gong for Songwriter of the Year and Dua Lipa who was named Best Pop/R&B Act, after previously taking home two accolades in last year's ceremony.

The “Levitating” hitmaker is performing in Los Angeles so couldn't accept the award in person, but sent in a video message thanking her fans. She said: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe I won Best Pop at the BRITs. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m sorry I can’t be there but I’m about to open in Los Angeles. Love to you all."

shout out to @DUALIPA aka your Best Pop/R&B Act! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/6bDcejt6DO — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022 she sent a video message thanking her fans in the UK, noting that she "can't wait" to take to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury later this year. American superstar Billie Eilish was awarded International Artist of the Year and also sent in a video message where she claimed she "can't wait" to take to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury later this year She said: "Thank you so much. I feel so lucky to be awarded this again, I don't feel deserving. I love you guys. I love my fans in the UK so much and I can't wait to come see you at Glastonbury!"

Other big wins of the night included Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the Best International Song award for her hit 'Good 4 U' and Holly Humberstone who received the BRIT Rising Star award. A full list of winners is as follows: Song of The Year - Adele "Easy On Me"

International Song Of The Year - Olivia Rodrigo "Good 4 U" Pop/R&B Act - Dua Lipa Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fende

Dance Act - Becky Hill Group - Wolf Alice International Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist - Little Simz Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Dave International Group - Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Artist Of The Year - Adele Songwriter Of The Year - Ed Sheeran Mastercard Album Of The Year - Adele "30"