Adele's team have revealed that the star is preparing to release new music this year.
The 31-year-old singer released her last album "25" in 2015 and both her agent, Lucy Dickins, and manager Jonathan Dickins, have revealed that music from the star should be released this year.
According to Music Week, the pair hinted that 2020 is the year for Adele to return to music, while Jonathan added: "the sooner the better".
The siblings also spoke about how they discovered Adele separately and each started working with her, without the other knowing.
Jonathan explained: "Someone said that I should check her out. At the time my office was my house and she came for tea, I met her there and we started working together."