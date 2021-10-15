EntertainmentMusicInternational
Adele. Picture: Twitter
Adele. Picture: Twitter

Adele’s 'Easy On Me' has fans in their feelings

By Jamal Grootboom, Bang Showbiz Time of article published 2h ago

British singer Adele made her return to music after a six-year break with “Easy On Me” and fans can’t help but be in a sea of emotions.

Ever since the “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker announced her return to music fans have been eagerly waiting for the new song.

Last week, Adele gave a small teaser of “Easy On Me” on Instagram Live and fans started losing it even, with that tiny taste of the album.

Adele also revealed that her upcoming album, “30”, is about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

On Friday, the big day arrived with fans already in a depth of sad emotions and loving every minute of it.

Earlier this week, Adele confirmed “30” would be released next month.

The 33-year-old star confirmed her fourth album - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's “25” - would come out on November 19, and described it as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, she said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

"And yet there I was knowingly - willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.

"Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again.

“I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.

"And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

