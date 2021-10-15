Adele’s 'Easy On Me' has fans in their feelings

British singer Adele made her return to music after a six-year break with “Easy On Me” and fans can’t help but be in a sea of emotions. Ever since the “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker announced her return to music fans have been eagerly waiting for the new song.

Last week, Adele gave a small teaser of “Easy On Me” on Instagram Live and fans started losing it even, with that tiny taste of the album. Adele also revealed that her upcoming album, “30”, is about her divorce from Simon Konecki. On Friday, the big day arrived with fans already in a depth of sad emotions and loving every minute of it.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, she said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. "And yet there I was knowingly - willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.