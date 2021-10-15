Adele’s 'Easy On Me' has fans in their feelings
Share this article:
British singer Adele made her return to music after a six-year break with “Easy On Me” and fans can’t help but be in a sea of emotions.
Ever since the “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker announced her return to music fans have been eagerly waiting for the new song.
Last week, Adele gave a small teaser of “Easy On Me” on Instagram Live and fans started losing it even, with that tiny taste of the album.
Adele also revealed that her upcoming album, “30”, is about her divorce from Simon Konecki.
On Friday, the big day arrived with fans already in a depth of sad emotions and loving every minute of it.
Adele Day is finally here! And nothing can bring me down. Except Adele. #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/DB5mw96CQh— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) October 15, 2021
Adele new song is actually insane. Pregnant at 22 and talks about not seeing that she was still too young to understand what she really wanted, what made her happy until now. 🙌🎶 #EasyOnMe— ❤️ (@GDouzi18) October 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/LVX3m9GEou
I think is the most heart-breaking scene in Adele's new music video. #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/rDtsYHu31x— Neil Jed Castro (@neiljedcastro) October 15, 2021
Already in the first verse she’s summed up that relationship you thought you healed from😭 #Adele #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/J7TZENAXp8— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) October 15, 2021
#EasyOnMe— Muneeb (@15__Muneeb) October 15, 2021
Adele's got me missing people i havent even met yet😭😭 pic.twitter.com/byOSvtOaG4
Adele.— kid fury (@KidFury) October 15, 2021
Good night.
Easy On Me pic.twitter.com/JJF6NwXNvO— Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) October 15, 2021
Adele knows my pain. She even knows pain I could feel in the future! Ugh bestie!!😍😍😍♥️— Shezi (@Shezi_one) October 15, 2021
I’ve been listening to Adele on repeat all morning and I just- pic.twitter.com/OAEGaWa6it— danielsunss (@danielsunss) October 15, 2021
Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me. pic.twitter.com/oPCyQzmnnI— Hlehle Lupindo💚 (@Hlehle_Lupindo) October 15, 2021
On Friday, the big day arrived, with fans already in a depth of sad emotions and loving every minute of it.
Earlier this week, Adele confirmed “30” would be released next month.
The 33-year-old star confirmed her fourth album - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's “25” - would come out on November 19, and described it as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.
In a lengthy statement shared on social media, she said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.
"And yet there I was knowingly - willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!
"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.
"Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again.
“I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.
"And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."