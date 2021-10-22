Africa’s biggest acts score nods at the MTV Europe Music Awards

This week MTV announced nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 with Africa’s biggest acts from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania securing nominations. Amapiano is globally recognised through artists such as South Africa’s very own “Ke Star” hitmaker Focalistic who bagged a nomination in the Best African Act category.

Ghanaian songstress Amaarae of “Sad Girlz Luv Money” fame has also clinched a nomination in the category. Nigerian superstars Wizkid and songstress Tems, who both collaborated on the global hit “Essence”, have each been nominated. Rounding up the list of African nominees is African superstar Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania. ✨ We're back bb! ✨ The 2021 #MTVEMA will be held LIVE from Budapest, Hungary! 🇭🇺 Celebrate music for ALL with us 14th of November! 🎆



Stay tuned for more coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/JFFXz1Rbdh — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 19, 2021 "To be nominated as the Best African Act at the 2021 MTV EMA's means a lot to me. Taking my music to the world means that amapiano is taking over and this is a big stride for the genre and South African music. Let us make more noise and make sure we vote and bring this one home," said Focalistic. Diamond Platnumz said that he appreciated the nomination, "I am so happy and proud to be nominated at the 2021 MTV EMA's, it means a lot to me, my generation, the Swahili nation and the whole of Africa, I truly appreciate it”.

Who had 𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔢 #MTVEMA Best Song of 2021?! 🙌👏



🎶 @DojaCat ft. @sza Kiss Me More

🎶 @edsheeran Bad Habits

🎶 @justinbieber ft. @DanielCaesar, @giveon Peaches

🎶 @LilNasX MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

🎶 @Olivia_Rodrigo Drivers License

🎶 @thekidlaroi, @justinbieber STAY pic.twitter.com/ITTo9SU8BN — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 21, 2021 Globally Justin Bieber is the frontrunner securing eight nominations. Bieber’s nods include best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his global hits “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI. Best video for “Peaches,” best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X follow Bieber with six nods each, both across best song, best video and best collaboration. “The 2021 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and we are excited to see African stars shine and make their presence felt globally. “Congratulations to all of our African nominees for their incredible achievements. We are proud to witness such great diversity of African talent, music and culture. This is an amazing showcase of their artistry to the world,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa.