Beyoncé. Picture: Twitter

It's been a three-year wait for Spotify users but Beyoncé has finally put her award-winning visual album's audio version on the streaming platform on Tuesday. This comes after the "Formation" singer dropped her groundbreaking "Homecoming" documentary on Netflix, which is accompanied by a live audio album that includes a cover of "Before I Go".

The Queen Bey is clearly in a giving mood as she also added the demo version of "Sorry" and dropped the "Formation" choreography music video on Tidal.

There have also been rumours the Beyoncé signed a 3-project deal with Netflix and the Grammy award-winning singer also trolled the BeyHive over the weekend by dropping "Where is the Formation World Tour DVD," t-shirts which is something they have been asking for since the end of the tour in 2016.

The BeyHive is not letting any opportunity to have their queen trend go by, and shared their excitement of a three-year-old album being available on all streaming platform on Twitter.

See the reactions below:

Me currently listening to Lemonade as if it hasn’t been out for literally 3 years already#LemonadeOnSpotify pic.twitter.com/AUMjPJX19p — 🍋 (@_MarkVas) April 23, 2019

Homecoming is OLD music

Lemonade is OLD music

There's nothing new but we're literally losing it#LemonadeOnSpotify pic.twitter.com/rjgntQEa4H — IG: Mlungisi_prince (@Mlungisi_prince) April 23, 2019

If Beyoncé thinks I’m listening to Lemonade again because she re-released it... she knows me better than I know myself. 😭 — THANOS IS DYING (@ItsJustMack_) April 23, 2019

Me blasting “Lemonade” like it’s new music I’ve never heard before because it’s on FINALLY on Spotify now #LemonadeOnSpotify #beyonce pic.twitter.com/QfT712aR5p — Taisha Perez (@TaishaMPerez) April 23, 2019

Beyoncé adding Lemonade to Spotify. pic.twitter.com/Smxc3atvZe — Belly Rowland (@MessyMyles) April 23, 2019

Me listening to Lemonade on Spotify as if it's a new album. #LemonadeOnSpotify pic.twitter.com/otf6A6nKge — Desmond (@DesmondlWash) April 23, 2019

Love Drought is the best song on Lemonade! Don’t @ me! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 23, 2019







