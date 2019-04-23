Beyoncé. Picture: Twitter

It's been a three-year wait for Spotify users but Beyoncé has finally put her award-winning visual album's audio version on the streaming platform on Tuesday.  

This comes after the "Formation" singer dropped her groundbreaking "Homecoming" documentary on Netflix, which is accompanied by a live audio album that includes a cover of "Before I Go". 

The Queen Bey is clearly in a giving mood as she also added the demo version of "Sorry" and dropped the "Formation" choreography music video on Tidal. 

There have also been rumours the Beyoncé signed a 3-project deal with Netflix and the Grammy award-winning singer also trolled the BeyHive over the weekend by dropping "Where is the Formation World Tour DVD," t-shirts which is something they have been asking for since the end of the tour in 2016.

The BeyHive is not letting any opportunity to have their queen trend go by, and shared their excitement of a three-year-old album being available on all streaming platform on Twitter. 

See the reactions below: 