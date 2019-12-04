Alicia Keys, Rosalia and Megan Thee Stallion join the likes of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift in being honoured at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Event.
The "Girl on Fire" hitmaker, Spanish singer/songwriter and rapper have been selected by the publication for special accolades at the ceremony on December 12.
Alicia is to receive the American Express Impact Award for her work with She is the Music - an industry wide movement to empower female creators - which she helped launch in 2018.
Rosalia - who has collaborated with the likes J Balvin, Pharrell Williams and James Blake - will be handed the Rising Star Award for changing the pop landscape with her own interpretations of flamenco music.
And Megan Thee Stallion will take home the Powerhouse Award thanks to a string of hits in the US and for starting the 'Hot Girl Summer' trend with her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.