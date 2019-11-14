Alicia Keys will become only the third woman to host the Grammy Awards more than once when she returns to present the event again next year.
The 38-year-old singer will become the third woman to host the event more than once - after Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell - when she follows up this year's presenting effort by fronting the spectacle again in 2020.
She said in a statement: "At first, I did think [this] year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host.
"[This] year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."
Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan added: "From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades.