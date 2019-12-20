Amy Winehouse is set to be honoured in a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum.
The late singer tragically passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, and in honour of her memory, the Grammy Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit - titled ‘Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ - to showcase a range of the iconic singer’s costumes from her archives.
The collection will be the first ever Winehouse exhibit in the United States, and will open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on January 17 2020, where it will remain until April 13.
‘Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ will offer a retrospective of Winehouse's career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and the legacy she left after her passing.
The "Back to Black" hitmaker took both style and musical inspiration from legacy artists Frank Sinatra, Shangri-Las, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and more, as well as contemporaries in hip-hop and R&B, including Salt-N-Pepa, Nas, Beastie Boys, Lauryn Hill, En Vogue, and more.