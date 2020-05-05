Apple Music launches Africa Month celebrations

Apple Music has launched Africa Month, a month-long campaign that showcases the best playlists, artists and albums from all corners of Africa.

This follows the expansion last week of Apple Music into an additional 52 new countries around the world bringing the total number of countries across Sub-Saharan Africa to 33.

For Africa Month, Apple Music commissioned 15 exclusive guest playlists curated by some of the continent’s finest artists as well as a playlist featuring the biggest African songs of all time.





Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Afrobeats superstar Davido (Nigeria), Jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim (South Africa) and Afro-pop group Sauti Sol (Kenya) are a few of the musicians who have curated playlists featuring their favourite African songs.

"African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country,” Angelique Kidjo said.





“Its music ranges from Uum Kulthum of Egypt down to Miriam Makeba of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in-between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all of the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I've found with my fellow African musicians.”





Rounding off the list are Malian duo Amadou & Mariam, superstar Aya Nakamura, Jimmy Dludlu, Kiff No Beat, Msaki, Simphiwe Dana, Stanley Enow as well as African artist, Laolu Senbanjo and designer, Karabo Poppy who created Apple Music’s playlist art for Naija Hits and Afrobeats Hits.





"Yes the world is currently in an odd place but I am staying positive and hoping for the best,” Davido said.



