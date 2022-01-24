Ari Lennox says she will continue making music about sex & ‘misogynistic peasants’ can keep listening

R&B songstress Ari Lennox seems to have overcome the initial shock following her controversial interview on "Podcast and Chill" with MacG. Last week the “Pressure” singer had a virtual interview with the podcaster where they spoke about her personal life and music career.

However, in the first two minutes of the interview, things got awkward when MacG asked the star a very personal question. MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singles, “Pop”. In the single, Ari speaks about having her vagina “popped”, which is a reference to sex.

“It was such a silly song but it was so on time, like if I pop it for you, are you going to play with me or are we going to get married,” she said. MacG then asked,: “And where are we at right now, is someone f****** you good right now?” A visibly shocked Ari leaned into the camera and shouted, “Oh my God …whoa there!”

After this, Ari, in a now-deleted Twitter post, said that she is never doing interviews again. The “Shea Butter” singer wrote that for weeks she has been on a sober high and in a genuine space well up until "men'' messed things up. “I been on this sober high for weeks. Genuine gratefulness and happiness. But then … men. Every time … never fails,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, it seems that she is feeling more confident in her stance about her music after going back and forth with South African tweeps and saying: “I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.” I will continue to sing about dick when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 23, 2022 “Podcast and Chill” co-host Sol Phenduka was particularly touched by Ari’s post and replied: “Nangu Ari Lennox calling us peasants because we African.”