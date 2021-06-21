Ariana Grande announces live performance video of 'pov'

Ariana Grande is dropping an official live video performance for her song “pov”. The 27-year-old pop superstar has teamed up with Vevo to bring her fans the "official" live recording of the track from her 2020 album “positions”.

Alongside a promo shot, Ariana tweeted: "POV official live performance video tomorrow at 9am pst @vevo." POV official live performance video tomorrow at 9am pst @vevo pic.twitter.com/5AaETZVBsN — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 20, 2021 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NtznAULy6L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 19, 2021 The “thank u, next” hitmaker's live video announcement comes after she took to social media last week to tease the launch of her upcoming fragrance named God Is a Woman at Ulta Beauty.

She captioned the post: "coming soon @ultabeauty. (sic)" Ariana has already released several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum. In 2017, Ariana made a whopping £105 million from her fragrance empire.

What's more, it looks like she is set to expand into the beauty market. The “Dangerous Woman” hitmaker recently filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, which is reportedly also named after her 2018 single “god is a woman”, according to Trendmood. It covers everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels.

Ariana has long been a beauty icon with her high ponytails and signature eyeliner that helped her make-up artist land his own beauty line in 2018. Patrick Ta - who is responsible for Grande's iconic look on her “sweetener” album cover - revealed that he had been "working on" his line for two years before its launch.

Speaking on his Instagram story at the time, the beauty mogul said: "I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. “It's something that I've been working on for the last two years now. “So, it's been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I'm obsessed with it - and I can't keep a secret.