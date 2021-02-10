Ariana Grande confirms release date for deluxe edition of 'positions'

Ariana Grande has confirmed the deluxe edition of “positions” will be released on February 19. Last week, the “thank u, next” hitmaker teased the extended LP by posting a back cover track-listing for “oositions” which included the title of her Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion-featuring remix of “34+35”, plus four additional songs, but the new titles were scratched out. Ariana had captioned the post: "happy february (sic)" february 12th: 34+35 remix video feat @dojacat & @theestallion

february 19th: positions deluxe

🤍 pic.twitter.com/joONHgr2jO — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 9, 2021 And though there is still no sign of the names of the new tracks, the 27-year-old pop superstar has confirmed the deluxe album will be released on February 19. In a Twitter post, the “god is a woman” hitmaker also revealed that the music video for the “34+35” remix will go live on Friday.

She wrote alongside a black and white snap of her sitting on the stairs: "february 12th: 34+35 remix video feat @dojacat & @theestallion february 19th: positions deluxe (sic)"

Prior to the release of her collaboration with Doja and Megan, Ariana had previously teased a duet between herself and Doja and gushed about how in awe she is of the “Say So” hitmaker.

She said: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her.

"I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

"But I love her so much. I love her personality.

"I love what she brings to the table musically.

"She's just such a breath of fresh air.

"I think she's brilliant and so talented.

"And she produces, and she does everything herself.

"I love that. It's fantastic.

"We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B****, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

"And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'"