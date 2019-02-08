Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Pop superstar Ariana Grande dropped her fifth studio album 'thank u, next' on Friday only seven months after her last album 'sweetener' and her fans are already loving it. The 'make up' singer has been on a roll since she dropped the first single 'thank u, next' in November last year.

The lead single went straight to number 1, with the follow-up single '7 rings' doing the same.

Arianators, Ariana Grande stans, have been eagerly waiting to hear the rest of the album and the 'bloodline' singer didn't disappoint according to them.

Taking to Twitter, Arianators shared their first reactions to the album with many claiming that there is no bad song on the album.

Wow she really dropped an album of 12 unskipable songs. a masterpiece #thankunext pic.twitter.com/RIJr4Hpinh — HONEYBABY 🖤 (@ohsnapitzani) February 8, 2019

there's not one bad song on #thankunext and no one can tell me different — jade (@JadeSUFC_) February 8, 2019

the whole album is a bop. every song is perfect... young ariana run pop #thankunext pic.twitter.com/AtXN20TdlB — needy (@alangxbriel) February 8, 2019

I’m so scared 😭 she did that. YET AGAIN #ThankUNext — Lovey Dovey Maria ❤️🕊 (@_mddg) February 8, 2019

Playing #thankunext nonstop since it was released 😭❤️ — nadhira (@ngebuahin) February 8, 2019

Came and did what she had to do #ThankUNext — meredith ✰ (@rally4nally) February 8, 2019







