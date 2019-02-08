Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Pop superstar Ariana Grande dropped her fifth studio album 'thank u, next' on Friday only seven months after her last album 'sweetener' and her fans are already loving it.

The 'make up' singer has been on a roll since she dropped the first single 'thank u, next' in November last year. 

The lead single went straight to number 1, with the follow-up single '7 rings' doing the same. 

Arianators, Ariana Grande stans, have been eagerly waiting to hear the rest of the album and the 'bloodline' singer didn't disappoint according to them.

Taking to Twitter, Arianators shared their first reactions to the album with many claiming that there is no bad song on the album. 