Ariana Grande has been hard at work penning new music, according to her manager Scooter Braun. The prolific pop star has not long dropped new single "Boyfriend" with Social House and has released two albums, "sweetener" and "thank u, next", in two years, but her manager Scooter Braun has teased she has plenty more new material on the way.

He told Music Week magazine: "I don't want to give too much away, she lives in the studio.

"As long as she has stories to tell, the music's going to keep coming."

The "no tears left to cry" hitmaker and record executive - who also represents Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato - have come to blows in the past, but Scooter has insisted their "ups and downs" are no different to fallings out with a family member.

He said: "The things Ariana and I have each gone through is very similar to Justin Bieber.

"When you're family with someone you go through ups and downs and those moments make you stronger.

"The honesty becomes brutal and that's what's important in a real relationship."

Scooter previously revealed Ariana, 26, once fired him over a "sh***y boyfriend".

He suggested her ex-partner influenced the singer to sack him, as after she broke off the romance, she "saw the light" and asked to get in touch with Scooter once again.

He said: "I could have said a lot of stuff, and in fact my team wanted me to, because they were pissed. But I said 'We're not gonna say a word, and this is gonna come back around.' They were like, 'Never take her back!', but I just said 'Let's stay quiet and let our truth be our actions.'

"And when sh***y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call. She said 'Can I see you tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, I'm busy' - I actually couldn't, so I said 'I could see you Thursday' or whatever and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation."

And he also believes the incident helped to give him and Ariana the "strength" to tackle the events of 2017, when the singer's concert in Manchester was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people.

He said: "And that relationship we had, from being fired to getting back together, really gave us the strength for what we never imagined would come that following year."

Just two weeks after the tragedy, Scooter and Ariana staged a benefit concert, named One Love Manchester, in the city to help raise funds for those affected.