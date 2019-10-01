Ariana Grande has dominated the nominations for the 2019 MTV European Music Awards with seven nods.
The 26-year-old pop superstar can now call the number seven her lucky number after being recognised in all of the seven major categories for the annual awards show, including Best Artist, Best Video for "thank u, next" and Best Song for "7 rings".
Ariana is also up for Best Live, Biggest Fans, Best Act and Best Pop.
Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations apiece.
The latter rapper's viral hit 'Old Town Road' is up for Best Video, Best Song, Best Collaboration for the Billy Ray Cyrus version, whilst he's also up for Best New artist, Best Look and Best US Act.