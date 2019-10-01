Ariana Grande leads 2019 MTV EMAs nominations









Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram Ariana Grande has dominated the nominations for the 2019 MTV European Music Awards with seven nods. The 26-year-old pop superstar can now call the number seven her lucky number after being recognised in all of the seven major categories for the annual awards show, including Best Artist, Best Video for "thank u, next" and Best Song for "7 rings". Ariana is also up for Best Live, Biggest Fans, Best Act and Best Pop. Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations apiece. The latter rapper's viral hit 'Old Town Road' is up for Best Video, Best Song, Best Collaboration for the Billy Ray Cyrus version, whilst he's also up for Best New artist, Best Look and Best US Act.

Billie Eilish is in with the chance of taking home Best Video and Best Song for 'bad guy', Best New, Biggest Fans, Best Push and Best US Act.

Canadian heartthrob Shawn has been shortlisted for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Collaboration for 'Señorita' featuring girlfriend Camila Cabello, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Canadian Act.

Best New artist has the strongest year yet, with Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and Mabel up against Billie and Lil Nas.

Taylor Swift is up for Best Video for ME!', Best Artist, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.

Whilst Liam Gallagher and The 1975 represent the British acts nominated for Best Rock with Green Day, Imagine Dragons and

Panic! At The Disco also in contention for the prize.

And Best Hip-Hop sees Cardi B, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott nominated.

This year's ceremony will take place at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on November 3, and will air on MTV.