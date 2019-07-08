Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande thanked her fans and crew for "accepting her humanness" and admitted she is still "processing a lot" on tour after crying on stage. The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker grew emotional during her performance of 'R.E.M', which she penned about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson - who she ended her brief engagement to after a whirlwind romance late last year - at her ’Sweetener World Tour' concert at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri, over the weekend.

The past two years have been extremely tough for the 26-year-old pop star, whose former boyfriend Mac Miller tragically passed away last September, aged just 26, and after the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert in May 2017, which killed 22 people, and she admitted that she is bound to "cry a lot" and said she has "gratitude" to thanks for not giving up.

In a lengthy statement to fans posted after the show, Ariana wrote: "Tour is wild. Life is wild. I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got.

"I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music.

"I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.

"I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.

"I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. Love you."

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker recently admitted she finds performing her music "hell".

Responding to a fan who wrote "Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you", she said in a now-deleted tweet: "Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell."

Fans then rushed to social media to insist she didn't need to continue with her worldwide 'Sweetener' tour, however, whilst she admitted she was "confused and tired", she insisted she "won't do that." When asked by a fan if touring was good for her health, she replied: "I don't think it is.”

