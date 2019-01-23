Ariana Grande. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Ariana Grande has revealed the full tracklist for her new album 'Thank U, Next' and announced it will be released on February 8. The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker had hinted to fans that she would release her fifth studio album 'Thank U, Next' around Valentine's Day (14.01.19), and now she has confirmed it will arrive on February 8.

Alongside the full track-listing, she wrote: "feb 8."

The song that has got her fans - who are known as Arianators - talking the most is the final track 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

Ariana isn't afraid to talk about her past relationships after name-checking her exes, including ex-fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfreind Mac Miller, on the album's title track.

As well as the singles 'Thank U, Next', 'Imagine' and '7 Rings', the album - which is the follow-up to 2018's 'Sweetener' - features the song 'Needy', which Ariana perviously shared a snippet of on Twitter.

On the song, she sings: "I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed."

'Bloodline' is said to pay homage to the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker's close family, including mom Joan Grande and her Nonna Marjorie.

The record was set to be 13 tracks long, but 'Remember', which was reportedly a tribute to rapper Mac, who tragically passed away in September at the age of 26, didn't make the cut.

The song 'In My Head' is said to be about Ariana's battle with anxiety.

Meanwhile, the 'Side to Side' singer was recently forced to apologise for the offence her latest single '7 Rings' has caused.

The 25-year-old singer insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record.

The controversy surrounds the line: "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it..."

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had "so much love" for the fan responsible for the message.

Although Ariana subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting a backlash against the singer.

But Ariana has now issued an apology, saying it was "never my attention to offend anybody".

The full track-listing for 'Thank U, Next' is as follows:

1. 'Imagine'

2. 'Needy'

3. 'NASA'

4. 'Bloodline'

5. 'Fake Smile'

6. 'Bad Idea'

7. 'Make Up'

8. 'Ghostin'

9. 'In My Head'

10. '7 Rings'

11. 'Thank U, Next'

12. 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'