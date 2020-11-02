Ariana Grande was 'nervous' to release her 'dirtiest' track '34+35'

Ariana Grande has confessed she almost didn't put “34+35” on “positions” because she didn't want the raunchy lyrics to "distract from the vulnerability and sweetness" of the rest of her album. The pop megastar has admitted she had reservations about putting the X-rated song about sex positions on her latest LP, “positions”, because she didn't want it to "distract from the vulnerability and sweetness" of the rest of the record. She told the “Zach Sang Show”: "The thing about this song, that has been my fear since the beginning, is that it would distract from the vulnerability and the sweetness that is the rest of the album. "It’s just a fun song, and it deserves a home on the album for sure. I think that everything I do has a little bit of humour, and the people know that I’m not really sitting here ’til dawn. "I’ve been very nervous about this one but I do love it, and sonically it’s one of my favourite things we’ve ever done."

The “7 rings” hitmaker explained how she wanted the lyrics to be "the dirtiest possible" because sonically it's so "pure" and Disney-like.

She said: "I just think it’s ridiculous, so funny and stupid. We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral, and full and pure.

“And I was just like, 'Yo, what’s the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this?'"

Meanwhile, Ariana has admitted she is unlikely to hit the road to tour the album until 2022.

She said: "I don’t think people are going to be touring until 2022. I don’t see it as a possibility. I wouldn’t feel safe, and I don’t want to put my fans in danger.

"I just got off of tour last year. I kind of liked doing 'sweetener' and 'thank u, next' and then touring both together.

“Maybe after the next one happens, which will not be soon, and the pandemic sorts itself out, maybe that would be a good time to start thinking about it."