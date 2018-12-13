Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has revealed her new album will "mourn" the "failed relationships" in her life, admitting her new single 'imagine' will be about "denial".



The 25-year-old singer is due to drop her latest single on Thursday, and she took to her Instagram Story to reveal the tune will be about the "denial" she has faced in her life, while her recent track 'thank u, next' was about "acceptance".





She wrote: "A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence) but for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense. (sic)"





Ariana's most recent tune 'thank u, next' name checks her exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller, who died in September aged 26.





The 'no tears left to cry' hitmaker confirmed this week her new single will drop on Thursday.

Ariana Grande has post a #Imagine snippet on Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/qjiHe5wkH6 — Ariana Grande Update (@FallensAGB) December 12, 2018





Following fan speculation about what the tune might be about, she tweeted: "Kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it.





"You may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u. (sic)"





Ariana recently admitted she will take more control of her own music in the future, insisting she doesn't want to "conform to the pop star agenda".





She said: "I don't want to do what people tell me to do, I don't want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on.





"If I want to tour two albums at once, I'm going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I'm on tour [in 2019], I'll do that too! Please.



