Ariana Grande's next single will be called '7 rings', and is written about the matching rings she got with her close friends after a "rough day" in New York. The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter this week to share bloopers from her recent music video for hit single 'thank u, next', but just before the video was released, she sneakily revealed the title for her next release.

When one fan asked her what her next single would be, Ariana simply replied: "it's 7 rings (sic)".

it's 7 rings — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

The singer had previously spoken about the rings in the song, when she replied to a now-deleted tweet from a fan in which she listed who the seven pieces of jewellery belong to.

She wrote: "me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done) (sic)"

And then when asked who had the idea for the song, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker insinuated that the track was written after her break-up from fiancée Pete Davidson, as she said the inspiration came after a "pretty rough day" in New York.

She said: "well ............. 'twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany's. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like 'b***h, this gotta be a song lol'. so we wrote it that afternoon. (sic)"

Ariana didn't reveal a release date for '7 Rings', but she could be set to perform the new track when she takes to the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April this year, as she was recently announced as one of the headline acts.

The 'God is a Woman' singer, Tame Impala, and Childish Gambino will all perform twice at the annual music extravaganza, which is held over two weekends, between April 12 and April 14, and April 19 and April 21 in Indio, California.