Asaph releases debut label single 'Thebelele'

It has been a couple of months since Zimbabwean artist Asaph signed a deal with Def Jam Africa, a subsidiary of the world's leading music company, Universal Music. The new single, a Kwaito-leaning bop featuring Loki, is titled “Thebelele” and sees Asaph announce his arrival in style as he flows effortlessly over a raging beat produced by Tumisho.

Story continues below Advertisment

"New Music Alert 🚨 Thebelele feat. @lokitunez. OUT EVERYWHERE 🔌 RUN IT UP #ThebeleleDay🌍," shared Asaph on Twitter. New Music Alert 🚨



Thebelele feat. @lokitunez



OUT EVERYWHERE 🔌 RUN IT UP #ThebeleleDay🌍 pic.twitter.com/fLqLzRdjWP — A S A P H 🇿🇼 (@AsaphAfrika) April 6, 2022 The song had an Africa Now premiere on Wednesday night on Apple Music's "The Dotty Show". Having generated significant buzz in Zimbabwe, where he's won several awards over the past few years, it'll be interesting to see how much further he can take it now that he's got major label backing.

"AFRICA NOW PREMIERE 🌍🌍🌍 'THEBELELE' @AsaphAfrika @LokiTunez 🔥 Live on @AppleMusic 17:00!!! Let's tune in 🎶 @defjamafrica #ThebeleleDay https://t.co/iNW0znQjYx" AFRICA NOW PREMIERE 🌍🌍🌍

'THEBELELE' @AsaphAfrika @LokiTunez 🔥 Live on @AppleMusic 17:00!!! Let's tune in 🎶 @defjamafrica #ThebeleleDay pic.twitter.com/iNW0znQjYx — Khaya Defero (@KhayaDefero) April 6, 2022 Loki, who's signed under K.O's Skhandaworld imprint alongside the likes of Ma-E, Just Bheki and Roiii, delivers a smooth and vibey verse on this record that adds to the distinctly kasi flavour.

Story continues below Advertisment

Loki has been on a tear this past year. In February, he was featured on "Abapheli" by Touchline, alongside Phantom Steeze, and delivered the song's most outstanding contribution. Later that month, he released an impressive music video directed by Ugandan-South African director Kuda Jemba, for his latest solo single, "Shoda Ngami" featuring Blxckie. When Asaph signed with Def Jam on December, he told The Herald, a Zimbabwean newspaper, that he felt like he was on his way to the top given the label's backing.

Story continues below Advertisment