Ashley Roberts has labelled a report suggesting the Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a major tour as "rumours" at the moment. It's been claimed that Nicole Scherzinger and bandmates Ashley, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt reportedly signed a multi-million deal to reunite and go on a huge world tour.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the 10-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready.

"Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to rejoin the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.

"The tour is going to be huge and the group will be playing their greatest hits. But there has been talk of the possibility of them recording new music.

"It's in the early stages but now they're going to be back together, a couple of them, including Nicole, have said they'd be open to working on some new sounds together."

However, Ashley has insisted that it's just gossip and that her Heart Breakfast radio colleagues and listeners would be "the first to know" if a comeback was in the pipeline.

Her co-host Jamie Theakston said on Tuesday morning's (17.09.19) show: "This is just the best news ever.

"In one of the tabloids this morning, they were the sexiest girl group of all time, had a couple of hits along the way too, everyone's looking forward to the long awaited Pussycat Dolls comeback. "Melody, Kimberley, Ashley Roberts, Carmit and Jessica and Nicole, all are gonna get back together, hit the road. The Pussycat Dolls are coming back and I for one..."

And Amanda Holden said: "We're gonna get front row seats Jamie."

However, Ashley stopped them in their tracks.

She said: "Woah, woah, woah. This is rumours. This is rumours. But I'll tell you this..."

Amanda replied: "But there has to be fire. No smoke without fire."

The "Buttons" hitmaker then continued: "I'll tell you this. If someday it is happening..."

A disappointed Amanda asked: "Someday?"

Ashley responded: "My Heart family and my Heart listeners will be the first to know. If it is happening."

And asked by Jamie if it's definitely not happening, Ashley coyly replied: "It's rumours."

And when Amanda once again said: "No smoke without fire", Ashely repeated: "It's rumours."

According to the report, the group - who split in 2009 - is expected to head out on tour in 2020.

Earlier this year, Nicole hinted at a reunion when she revealed she missed touring with her former bandmates.

She said: "I miss touring. That's why I'd love to one day go back out so it could be a party.

"When I went solo after, I really enjoyed touring with my dancers and I was like 'God I miss my girls'. I'd love for us to be able to get back out and just enjoy it and breathe."



And Melody recently revealed she would be open to a reunion.



She said: "I don't think a Pussycat Dolls reunion is impossible to fathom. I love and respect my bandmates, so when the stars align."



