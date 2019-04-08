Avicii. Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File

Avicii's first posthumous track will be released this week. The Swedish DJ - whose real name was Tim Bergling - died by suspected suicide in Oman in April last year, at the age of 28 and his family are set to release a 16-track album of previously unheard material in June.

The album 'Tim' will be preceded by a track 'SOS', which is set to drop on Wednesday and features vocals by soul singer Aloe Blacc.

A message from his representatives stated: "He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music. The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

"Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world."

Coldplay's Chris Martin - who previously worked with Bergling - will sing on a song named 'Heaven'.

Net proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which has been set up by his family to help those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: "Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

At the end of April 2018, Avicii's family released a statement which seemingly confirmed the star had taken his own life.

It read: "Stockholm, 26 April 2018. Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family."