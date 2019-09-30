OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has claimed that Beyoncé, Adele and Chris Martin feature on a song on his band's new album.
The band's frontman - who has co-written tracks for both Adele and Beyonce - dropped a major teaser for their upcoming LP 'Human' by claiming that the two global superstars and Coldplay frontman feature on the collaboration, which sees the latter play piano.
Ryan told New York radio station Z100: "The bottom line is, we do have an album's worth of material, and that's the good news.
"So we've been dropping song after song. [Recent single] 'Rescue Me' was kind of the first ... getting the wheels turning again, and we have a lot more songs to come. We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge."
The songwriter and producer co-wrote Beyoncé's singles "Halo", "XO" and "I Was Here", and worked with Adele on her tracks "Remedy", "Rumour Has It" and "Turning Tables".