Beyoncé ‘didn’t perform at this year’s BRITs over £500k bill’

Beyoncé reportedly did not perform at this year’s BRIT Awards as it would have cost bosses £500 000 (about R1.8 million) to host the singer and her entourage. The 41-year-old ‘Crazy in Love’ star picked up two gongs at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night and, in two brief acceptance speeches by video, thanked fans for supporting her.

Bosses of the show are said to have hoped she would travel to London to perform at the show alongside other acts, including Harry Styles and Stormzy, but she is reported to have demanded several suites at the Corinthia hotel in central London to host a team of around 40 people to set up her show that would have cost around £500 000, according to the ‘Mail on Sunday’. A source told the newspaper: “The whole production would have cost a fortune. “Beyoncé and her crew needed a huge team – this would have meant extra flights, accommodation and other costs. It became something that was just not justifiable in the end.

“It was a huge shame, but the bosses thought that the line-up was already brilliant.” The “Mail on Sunday” said “high-level discussions had taken place last month between Beyoncé’s team, her record label Sony and Brits bosses” before the idea of her performing was scuppered. Beyoncé, who has sold nearly 40 million albums and has 32 Grammy awards, won BRITs for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year categories for her “Break My Soul” hit.

She said in her video acceptance speech for the International Song of the Year award: “Thank you, thank you so much for loving ‘Break My Soul’.

