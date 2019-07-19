Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé in "Spirit". Picture: Twitter
"The Lion King"  album executive produced and curated by Beyoncé debuted on Friday to applause from the BeyHive. 

Speaking to "Good Morning America" earlier this week, the " Spirit" singer mentioned that "The Lion King: The Gift" was a love letter to Africa – and it shows in the album. 

"The Lion King: The Gift" features African music genres from Afrobeats to gqom, with interludes featuring dialogue from the film. 

The 27-track album consists of African artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and DJ Lag.

Fans across the Twitterverse have been singing the praises for the album, from the lyrics to the production. 

"The Lion King: The Gift" is available for download and streaming on  Apple Music and  Spotify.