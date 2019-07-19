Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé in "Spirit". Picture: Twitter



"The Lion King" album executive produced and curated by Beyoncé debuted on Friday to applause from the BeyHive.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" earlier this week, the " Spirit" singer mentioned that "The Lion King: The Gift" was a love letter to Africa – and it shows in the album.





"The Lion King: The Gift" features African music genres from Afrobeats to gqom, with interludes featuring dialogue from the film.





The 27-track album consists of African artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and DJ Lag.





Fans across the Twitterverse have been singing the praises for the album, from the lyrics to the production.

Beyonce came to Africa to work and disguised it as Global Citizen #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/e8j5h2Gd1j — Bitch i saw Beyonce (@Thembeka__) July 19, 2019

Busiswa killed her part, the lady has a talend to make killing parts in every songs she's featured.

My power is a hit....#TheGiftAlbum #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/vtVI8w2ATW — Thabang Election Manyama (@ManyamaThabang) July 19, 2019

I’m so glad Beyoncé exists. Producing and singing a mainstream African-inspired album that i can FULLY RELATE TO for my favourite Disney film. I’m just grateful wow. #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/AKpAdenWd4 — Lord Mugari of House Stark (@ropamugari) July 19, 2019

Thinking about how insignificant I feel sometimes and then hearing Beyonce tell me “you’re part of something way bigger” #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/GfMiZOAt7Q — 🌥 하늘 💫 BEYONCE. (@haneulhobi) July 19, 2019

Whew!! Beyoncé and Wizkid harmony in brown skin girl😳😳 #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/z6JvWAfrD3 — Peace (@peaceolatunji) July 19, 2019

“Brown skin girl, skin just like pearls, best thing in the world, I’d never change it for anybody, singing” - BLUE IVY CARTER



This song is so beautiful 💙#TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/fymoP3nEky — Best Baba 🇳🇬 (@iambestb) July 19, 2019

"The Lion King: The Gift" is available for download and streaming on Apple Music and Spotify



