Beyoncé: I was most creative during the pandemic

The 40-year-old superstar’s comeback album “Renaissance” releases on July 29 and she’s admitted that creating the record had allowed her to “find escape” during the Covid-19 lockdown. Beyoncé said: “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.” The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker – who has been married to Jay-Z since 2008 and has daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with him, thanked her family for allowing her the “space” to create the album and gave a special mention to her “beautiful” husband. In a letter posted to her official website, Beyoncé said: "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long. This is a celebration for you. “Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O G, my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”(sic) On Instagram Beyoncé dedicated the album to her fans and reminded them that they are all “unique, strong and sexy”.

