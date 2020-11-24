Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations with 9 nods

By Jill Serjeant

Beyoncé led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece.

Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Post Malone, Coldplay, Haim, Jacob Collier, the Black Pumas and alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyoncé's nominations came mostly from her song "Black Parade," which celebrated Black culture and activism and was released during a summer of nationwide protests over systemic racism and police killings of Black people in the United States.