Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations with 9 nods
By Jill Serjeant
Beyoncé led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece.
Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Post Malone, Coldplay, Haim, Jacob Collier, the Black Pumas and alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.
The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.
Beyoncé's nominations came mostly from her song "Black Parade," which celebrated Black culture and activism and was released during a summer of nationwide protests over systemic racism and police killings of Black people in the United States.
"Black Parade" will compete in the song and record of the year categories, along with Dua Lipa's pop hit "Don't Start Now." Swift's lockdown album "folklore" is up for album of the year while her single "cardigan" was among the song of the year categories.
The best new artist field included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as well as alternative artist Phoebe Bridgers.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko
"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
"Everyday Life" — Coldplay
"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier
"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim
"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone
"folklore" — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"everything I wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"everything I wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion