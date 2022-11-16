Beyoncé makes history as she leads 2023 Grammy nominations

The 41-year-old superstar, who is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history with a total of 88 each. She enjoyed a career comeback earlier this year with chart-topping single “Break My Soul” as well as new album “Renaissance”. Beyoncé has received a total of nine nods for the upcoming ceremony, with nominations in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch video: However, the “Single Ladies” hitmaker faces competition - who is closely followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations. Beyoncé faces competition from the likes of fellow superstars Adele, Lizzo, and Harry Styles, for their respective albums “30”, “Special” and “Harry’s House” as well as the lead singles spawned by the records. Adele is up for several awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Harvey Mason Jr said : "I'm energized by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us and to remind us that music is our universal language.

“Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly celebrating the miracle of music, is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honoured to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together.” Other stars to be included on the list include the likes of Doja Cat – who won a Grammy in 2022 with SZA for their collaborative effort “Kiss Me More” but has this time been acknowledged for her solo hit “Woman”. “Love Story” hitmaker Taylor Swift has also received a nod for “All Too Well” in the category of Song of the Year. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5 and will broadcast live.

Story continues below Advertisement

See the full list: Record Of The Year:

Story continues below Advertisement

‘Don't Shut Me Down’ — Abba ‘Easy On Me’ — Adele ‘Break my soul’ — Beyoncé

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J Blige ‘You And Me On The Rock’ — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles Album Of The Year ‘Voyage’ — Abba

‘30’ — Adele ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ — Bad Bunny ‘Renaissance’ — Beyoncé

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige ‘In These Silent Days’ — Brandi Carlile ‘Music Of The Spheres’ — Coldplay

‘Mr Morale’ The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar ‘Special’ — Lizzo ‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year ‘abcdefu’ — Sara Davis, Gayle Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle) ‘About Damn Time’ — Melissa ‘Lizzo’ Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) ‘As It Was’ — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) ‘Bad Habit’ — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

‘Break my soul’ — Beyoncé, S Carter, Terius ‘The-Dream’ Gesteelde-Diamant Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) ‘Easy On Me’ ¬— Adele Adkins Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) ‘GOD DID’ — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend Fridayy)

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) ‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) Best New Artist

Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi JD Beck

Samara Joy Latto Måneskin

Muni Long Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg Best Pop Vocal Album ‘Voyage’ — Abba

‘30’ — Adele ‘Music Of The Spheres’ — Coldplay ‘Special’ — Lizzo

‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo Diplo — Diplo The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL Best Rock Song ‘Black Summer’ — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

‘Blackout’ — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) ‘Broken Horses’ — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) ‘Harmonia's Dream’ — Robbie Bennett Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

‘Patient Number 9’ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck) Best Alternative Music Album ‘We’ — Arcade Fire

‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ — Big Thief ‘Fossora’ — Björk ‘Wet Leg’ — Wet Leg

‘Cool It Down’ — Yeah Yeah Yeah Best R&B Performance ‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyoncé

‘Here With Me’ — Mary J Blige featuring Anderson Paak ‘Over’ — Lucky Daye ‘Hrs Hrs’ — Muni Long

‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song ‘CUFF IT’ — Denisia ‘Blu June’ Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany ‘Chi’ Coney, Terius ‘The-Dream’ Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige) ‘Hrs Hrs’ — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis ‘Kuk’ Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long) ‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

‘Please Don't Walk Away’ — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton) Best Rap Performance Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 26, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Dylan Martinez ‘God did’ — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend Fridayy

‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat ‘pushin P’ — Gunna Future Featuring Young Thug ‘F N F (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd GloRilla

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Song ‘Churchill Downs’ — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

‘God did’ — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, Fridayy) ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) ‘pushin P’ — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna Future Featuring Young Thug)

‘Wait for U’ — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke andTemilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake,Tems) Best Country Solo Performance ‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini

‘Something In The Orange’ — Zach Bryan ‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert ‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris

‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson Best Jazz Vocal Album ‘The Evening : Live At APPARATUS’ — The Baylor Project

‘Linger Awhile’ — Samara Joy ‘Fade To Black’ — Carmen Lundy ‘’Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

‘Ghost Song’ — Cécile McLorin Salvant Best Música Urbana Album Trap Cake, Vol 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee La 167 — Farruko

The Love Sex Tape — Maluma Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album ‘El Alimento’ — Cimafunk

‘Tinta y Tiempo’ — Jorge Drexler ‘1940 Carmen’ — Mon Laferte ‘Alegoría’ — Gaby Moreno

‘Los Años Salvajes’ — Fito Paez ‘Motomami’ — Rosalía Best American Roots Song

‘Bright Star’ — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell) ‘Forever’ — Sheryl Crow Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow) ‘High And Lonesome’ — T Bone Burnett Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant Alison Krauss)

‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) ‘Prodigal Daughter’ — Tim O'Brien Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan Allison Russell) ‘You And Me On The Rock’ — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album ‘In These Silent Days’ — Brandi Carlile ‘Things Happen That Way’ — Dr John

‘Good To Be….’ — Keb' Mo' ‘Raise The Roof’ — Robert Plant Alison Krauss ‘Just Like That …’ — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album ‘Shuruaat’ — Berklee Indian Ensemble ‘Love, Damini’ — Burna Boy

‘Queen Of Sheba’ — Angélique Kidjo Ibrahim Maalouf ‘Between Us – (Live)’ — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album ‘Black Men Are Precious’ — Ethelbert Miller ‘Call Us What We Carry: Poems’ — Amanda Gorman

‘Hiding In Plain View’ — Malcolm-Jamal Warner ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’ — J Ivy ‘You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly’ — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media ‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ — Austin Wintory, composer ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök’ — Stephanie Economou, composer

‘Call Of Duty®: Vanguard’ — Bear McCreary, composer ‘Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy’ — Richard Jacques, composer ‘Old World’ — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media ‘Be Alive’ (From King Richard) — Beyoncé Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé) ‘Carolina’ (From Where The Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

‘Hold My Hand’ (From Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop® Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga) ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King)’ (From The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo) ‘Nobody Like U’ (From Turning Red) — Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

‘We Don't Talk About Bruno’ [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz Encanto – Cast) Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Nija Charles Tobias Jesso Jr The-Dream

Laura Veltz Best Classical Compendium ‘An Adoption Story’— Starr Parodi Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi Kitt Wakeley, producers