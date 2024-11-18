Beyoncé set to headline NFL Christmas Day half-time show

Beyoncé, who keeps surprising her fans, sparked excitement with an Instagram teaser, featuring her in a cowboy hat, standing behind a microphone atop a car covered in red roses.

American musician Beyoncé is set to perform the half-time show when the Houston Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

The video ends with her catching a football, followed by the message: "Christmas Day, Houston, Texas".

The NFL game will air live on Netflix over the holidays as part of the streaming service's first ever NFL Christmas Gameday with the clash taking place at the NRG Stadium in Beyonce's hometown of Houston, Texas.

Netflix's Tudum news site said: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — 'Cowboy Carter' Christmas, that is. On Nov. 17, Netflix announced that Beyonce will take the field as the halftime performer during NFL Christmas Gameday, streaming live on Netflix on Wednesday, December 25.

"The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two Christmas Day games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

"With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition, as Netflix has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.