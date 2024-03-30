Beyoncé unveils star-studded ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

Beyoncé has recruited a star-studded line-up for guest appearances on her new album 'Cowboy Carter'. The pop superstar has made her first foray into country music with the record - which was released on Good Friday and she brought in country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to feature.

Beyoncé has recorded a cover of Dolly's classic track 'Jolene' with rewritten lyrics and the album features an interlude by the country legend herself which references both Jolene and Becky - the name of a love rival featured in Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' track 'Sorry'. In the interlude, Dolly says: "Hey, Miss Honey B, it's Dolly P. You know, that hussy with the good hair you sang about reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different colour, but it hurts just the same." Willie Nelson can be heard on two tracks - 'Smoke Hour Willie Nelson' and 'Smoke Hour II' - while the record also features guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, who sings on 'II Most Wanted', and Post Malone, who joins Beyonce for 'Levii’s Jeans'.

Beyoncé also features Linda Martell - who was the first black woman to sing at the Grand Ole Opry back in 1969 - as well as black country artists, including Rhiannon Giddens, Tanner Adell, and Willie Jones. Dolly, 78, previously let slip that the 42-year-old mega-star was considering releasing a version of her timeless song for the album - which is part two of her ‘Renaissance' project. Speaking to Knox News, Dolly said of the rumours that they recorded a duet for the album: “Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about.

“I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer.” The '9 to 5' hitmaker also confessed she has wanted the former Destiny's Child star to cover the song for years. She said: "We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”