Beyonce’s new song ‘Break My Soul’ is a huge hit with Michelle Obama

Former US president Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama has hailed singer Beyonce’s comeback single ‘Break My Soul’ as “the song we all need right now”. The former First Lady of the US is a good friend and long-time fan of the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker, and she’s thrilled to have her back and “can’t wait” for her upcoming album, ‘Renaissance’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) Alongside a picture of the 40-year-old megastar performing, she wrote: “Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!” Michelle and husband Barack Obama - the 44th US president - had Beyonce perform at the 2009 inaugural ball and the 2013 inauguration. What's more, the ‘Formation’ singer penned an essay for ‘Time’ magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2019, in which she hailed the 58-year-old attorney and author “regal”.

She wrote: “When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama’s historic first Inauguration. In this January 21, 2013 file photo, Beyonce sings the US national anthem at the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file) “The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline.” The ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker’s rap legend husband Jay-Z was first linked to the Obamas in 2008 when he campaigned for Barack’s bid to the White House.

