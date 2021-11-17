Big Sean says Bruno Mars is the most challenging artist he’s ever worked with

Big Sean and Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy have been on a media run these past few weeks promoting their newly released joint project, “What You Expect”. This is the pair's first project together and marks Big Sean's first release since last year's “Detroit 2”.

Hit-Boy, on the other hand, has been on a tear since the release of veteran MC Nas' “King's Disease” last year and is among the hottest producers right now. Yesterday, Hit-Boy and Big Sean sat down for an interview with Wallo and Gillie on the pair's podcast, “Million Dollaz Worth of Game”, to discuss the new project and shed some light on their musical journeys. The hour-and-40-minute interview was eagerly anticipated after Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, spoke bitterly of Sean in an interview last week.

Ye discovered and signed Big Sean in 2007 and launched his career through his record label, Getting Out Our Dreams (popularly known as G.O.O.D Music). “When I die it’s going to say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean’,” said Ye. “The worst thing I ever done was sign Big Sean." But on this podcast interview, Big Sean rarely spoke ill of Ye and his only mention of the Hurricane rapper was in describing how challenging working under his stewardship was.