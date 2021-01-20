Billie Eilish and Rosalia will release their much-anticipated duet this week

Billie Eilish and Rosalía will release their long-awaited duet, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”, this week. After teasing fans about the progress on the track, the “Therefore I Am” hitmaker and the “Malamente” singer have confirmed their song, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”, will be released with a music video on Thursday. Billie captioned the artwork and a clip from the promo on Instagram: "you guys have been waiting for this “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with @rosalia.vt for @euphoria song and music video out thursday at 9am pt!!! (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) The much-anticipated track will also feature on an upcoming episode of HBO's hit series “Euphoria”. Spanish pop star Rosalía, 27, previously revealed she was waiting for Billie, 19, to record her vocals for their collaboration, as the pair worked remotely to get it finished amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said last year: "I feel like there's so many things going on it's hard to focus, but at the same time I feel blessed that I'm at home, that I'm safe, and that I can make music and I have all this time.

"I have this little studio, this little set-up that I did here in one room.

"I have the basics - just the midi keyboard, the computer, just with the mic, and I do my basics and try to do all the vocal production for the next record.

"I'm working on that on the next record.

"And I'm trying to finish.

"During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab.

"I think it's getting quite close.

"I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements.

"I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to maybe send the vocals and then send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there. I hope that Billie sends me her thing."